Texoma woman afraid of losing health insurance if ACA is repealed

Newschannel6 spoke on Wednesday with a Texoma woman concerned she may lose her health insurance if the American Health Care Act passes repealing the Affordable Care Act.

Leann Andrews is a member of the Wichita Falls Indivisible chapter, an organization fighting to keep ACA. Andrews said she is fighting because it is the first time she has had health insurance due to her pre-existing condition.

Andrews is 32-years-old and suffers from Rheumatoid Arthritis a condition common in women in their 40's.

"I have quite a bit of bone destruction in my jaw and I have some TMJ (Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction) that's degrading the bones in my neck," Andrews said.

Andrews said she had trouble getting health insurance before ACA and would get kicked off when they found out about her pre-existing condition.

Last Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the AHCA. The first step to repealing ACA.

U.S. Congressman Mac Thornberry (R, TX) voted in favor of AHCA.

"It's not perfect," Rep. Thornberry said. "I'm sure it will be changed in the future but it's better than Obamacare and protects people with pre-existing conditions." He said it will also lower premiums for everybody.

The bill is now on the Senate floor and Andrews is concerned if it passes she would lose out on her health insurance. She said it's too expensive to pay for all her health costs out of pocket.

"The medications for Rheumatoid Arthritis are so expensive," Andrews said. "The injections are thousands of dollars for a months supply."

Andrews is afraid of what her future children might face if they end up with the same condition she has.

"I would not want to pass on this disease to anyone," Andrews said. "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy."

In only five months, Andrews has already reached her out-of-pocket maximum for the year. Her insurance will cover 100-percent of health benefits. She is afraid if the health care law is changed that will change as well.

Earlier this week, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R, TX) said he will work with everyone in the senate to make sure they get the 52 necessary votes to pass the AHCA.

