Quanah man sentenced to 18 years for Evading Arrest

A Quanah man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison following his conviction for Evading Arrest following a two-day trial in Hardeman County.

Terry Wayne Cash, 51, was convicted after jurors deliberated for only 12 minutes.

Four law enforcement officers testified that Cash had evaded arrest on August 14, 2016.

At the time Cash had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

During the punishment phase of the trial, District Attorney Staley Heatley showed Cash had previously been sentenced to prison for Burglary twice, Theft, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Wednesday morning jurors took a bit longer in reaching a punishment verdict.

After deliberating for nearly three hours jurors sent in a verdict of 18 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

