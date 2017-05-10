Local Businesses learn to become government contractors

Some say making a good first impression is the key to success.

Now, some local businesses are learning to do just that by trying to become government contractors.

When government agencies or military installations like Sheppard Air Force Base need services like carpet cleaning or even large projects like building dorms, they hire businesses to do that.

Nick Schreiber with SLA Architects has experience with government contracting working with the likes of Fort Hood and the Texas Department of Transportation, but he is ready for more.

“We, on the federal government side have been considering the Altus Air Force Base and the Fort Sill Army Post up in Oklahoma to do more work there,” said Schreiber.

Before Schreiber and his team can do that, there are a few steps they have to take.

One of those is convincing the federal government that they are the right business for the job.

Bruce Clinard is the Senior Procurement Counselor at the Procurement Assistance Center and wants to see more businesses get involved in government contracting.

“The government contracting is a wide-open market for small businesses but it provides them a balance between commercial and government work in terms of growing their business to the next levels,” said Clinard.

That is why he is teaching local business owners how to do that. One way is through a workshop, which Schreiber went to, to learn anything new.



“I'm very familiar with the federal level set asides on the state level,” said Schreiber. “I need to do a little more homework on to determine teaming partners that are Disadvantaged Business Enterprise or Small Disadvantaged Business Enterprise or other teaming partners like that.”

This workshop is to help get business owners ready to pitch their business to agencies.

Teaching everything from that initial hello, to keeping the agency on board with them.

“When you start doing federal government work as long as you are providing a successful project you will continue to be hired again and again,” said Schreiber.

Schreiber hopes by going to different “Match-Making” events with government agencies, SLA Architects can eventually become a nationwide name.

“We're trying to position ourselves better to expand out across the nation,” said Schreiber.

A “Match-making” fair hosted by the procurement assistance center at the Dillard Building at Midwestern State University is on May 31.

Those interested can call (940) 397-4373.

