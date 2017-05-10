6 Around Town: Cajun Fest

If you're looking for some great Cajun food or you just want to have a great time, then check out Cajun Fest on Saturday.

Jeannette Charos and Alicia Duran spoke to Chris Horgen on Wednesday about this exciting and tasty event.

It is in Downtown Wichita Falls, tickets are $7 in advance, $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under are free as well as MSU spring graduates.

So come on down to eat, shop, play, and dance.

