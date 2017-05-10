Virtual schooling for Wichita Falls students

Texas Connections Academy, a virtual school is seeking to expand its reach in Wichita Falls.

The academy is a tuition-free, virtual public school for students in 3rd – 12th grade.

Wednesday night they hosted an informational session for parents and their children in the Wichita Falls area.

Virtual schooling is a lot like home schooling, but instead students enrolled in virtual schooling work with certified teachers who are trained in online learning.

"There is not someone standing at your desk saying get to work so you have to have some self-discipline there," said Deanie Joyce.

Students also get the chance to participate in field trips and extracurricular activities for students and parents across the state.

The school will provide students with all curriculum materials, such as textbooks to workbooks and hands-on material.

Each household is expected to provide their own computer and internet access.

For information, call 800-382-6010 or visit www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

