Virtual schooling for Wichita Falls students - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Virtual schooling for Wichita Falls students

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
The academy is a tuition-free virtual public school The academy is a tuition-free virtual public school
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Texas Connections Academy, a virtual school is seeking to expand its reach in Wichita Falls.

The academy is a tuition-free, virtual public school for students in 3rd – 12th grade.

Wednesday night they hosted an informational session for parents and their children in the Wichita Falls area.

Virtual schooling is a lot like home schooling, but instead students enrolled in virtual schooling work with certified teachers who are trained in online learning.

"There is not someone standing at your desk saying get to work so you have to have some self-discipline there," said Deanie Joyce.

Students also get the chance to participate in field trips and extracurricular activities for students and parents across the state.

The school will provide students with all curriculum materials, such as textbooks to workbooks and hands-on material.

Each household is expected to provide their own computer and internet access.

For information, call 800-382-6010 or visit www.ConnectionsAcademy.com.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Before the ax, Comey was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

    Before the ax, Comey was pushing Trump-Russia probe harder

    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:06:46 GMT
    Thursday, May 11 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-05-11 04:06:46 GMT
    President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.
    President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey throws a huge cloud of doubt over the bureau's investigation into allegations of Trump campaign ties to Russia.

  • New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    New Microsoft watch designed to quiet Parkinson's tremors

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT
    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:52 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:52:09 GMT

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

    During a tech convention in Seattle, the company introduced a wrist wearable they say will ease the tremors of the neurological disease.

  • Virtual schooling for Wichita Falls students

    Virtual schooling for Wichita Falls students

    Wednesday, May 10 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-05-11 02:38:29 GMT
    The academy is a tuition-free virtual public schoolThe academy is a tuition-free virtual public school

    Texas Connections Academy, a virtual school is seeking to expand its reach in Wichita Falls. The academy is a tuition-free, virtual public school for students in 3rd – 12th grade. Wednesday night they hosted an informational session for parents and their children in the Wichita Falls area. Virtual schooling is a lot like home schooling, but instead students enrolled in virtual schooling work with certified teachers who are trained in online learning.

    Texas Connections Academy, a virtual school is seeking to expand its reach in Wichita Falls. The academy is a tuition-free, virtual public school for students in 3rd – 12th grade. Wednesday night they hosted an informational session for parents and their children in the Wichita Falls area. Virtual schooling is a lot like home schooling, but instead students enrolled in virtual schooling work with certified teachers who are trained in online learning.

    •   
Powered by Frankly