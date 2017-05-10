Mustang women battle to 7th place at NCAA Super Regional

Midwestern State battled to a seventh-place showing firing a 312 in the final round of the NCAA Division II Super Region Four Championship Wednesday afternoon at the Wichita Falls Country Club.



For the third consecutive day, the Mustangs had a different player deliver the team's low round as freshman Lexi Read fired a final round 4-over 76 as MSU improved two spots on the team leader board.



Hayley Dambold and Sierra Campbell fired matching 77s in their final round of competition for Midwestern State, while sophomore May Chimsuti notched the final team countable score with an 82.



Overall, the Mustangs logged a 54-hole total of 938 (+74) to close a stroke better than eighth-place California State, Monterey Bay.



West Texas A&M (897/+33) claimed the Super Region Four title by two strokes over Dallas Baptist (899/+35). The two teams advance along with third-place St. Mary's (Texas), which fired a tournament low 292 on the final day, to the NCAA Division II Championships from May 22-26 at the Findlay (Ohio) Country Club.



Regina Gonzalez of St. Mary's claimed top medalist honors carding scores of 76, 72 and 74 for a 6-over total of 222 to win by a single stroke over Tarleton State's Casey Wild and Dallas Baptist's Ann Parmerter.



Wild (223/=7) earned an individual nationals berth and will be joined by Cal State-Monterey Bay's Linnea Karlsson (224/+8) and Oklahoma Christian's Abigail Rigsby (226/+10) in two weeks in Findlay.



Rigsby survived a one-hole playoff with Regis' Mary Weinstein advancing with a par on the par-4, 356-yard 18th hole.



Dambold was within a stroke of entering the playoff for a national berth heading into the final three holes after notching consecutive birdies on the third and fourth holes, but the Highland Village dropped into a tie for 22nd with a double bogey on the seventh hole.



Dambold closed tournament play with a 13-over total of 229, while Campbell tied for 37th at 19-over.



Read improved 13 places in the final round to go to 39th with a 21-over total of 237, while sophomore Sarah Moore (242/+26) and Chimsuti (248/+32) placed 53nd and 62nd, respectively.

