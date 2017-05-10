Overnight Thunderstorm Forecast - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Overnight Thunderstorm Forecast

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
Another round of heavy rain and storms could impact parts of the area late tonight. The best chances for storms will be across our eastern counties. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be possible. Most storms should move east Thursday morning. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

