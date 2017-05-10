Overnight Thunderstorm Forecast

Another round of heavy rain and storms could impact parts of the area late tonight. The best chances for storms will be across our eastern counties. Gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain will be possible. Most storms should move east Thursday morning.
