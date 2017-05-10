Stray Storm Chance Remain

We're going to keep slight rain chances in the forecast through this afternoon. Aside from a stray thunderstorm, our weather will be fairly quiet and quite warm. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s. Places like Bowie and Duncan will run a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Our winds become northerly Friday in the wake of a cold front, yet we'll see highs near 80. Our nicest weather this weekend comes Saturday when skies will be sunny, winds will be light and highs will be in the low 80s. Our next rain chances will come early next week.

John Cameron First Alert Meteorologist