15 Mustangs sweep past #40 IUP, reach NCAA Elite Eight

Midwestern State is headed back to the NCAA II Elite Eight for the second time in three years as the 15th-ranked Mustangs posted a 5-0 sweep over No. 40 Indiana (Pa.) Wednesday afternoon in the NCAA Round of 16 at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center.



The Mustangs will make their second national quarterfinal appearance in school history, last advancing to the Elite Eight in 2015 following a 5-1 upset of No. 12 California (Pa.) at the Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex in Surprise, Ariz. Midwestern State will meet No. 5 Armstrong State (Ga.) in its Elite Eight matchup tomorrow at 8 a.m. (CST) at the Sanlando Park Tennis Center.



The Mustangs swept their way through three doubles matches before sophomores Greta Lazzarotto and Maddy Coffman helped MSU to the quarterfinals with straight-set wins in singles action.



Midwestern State improves to 23-4 on the season, moving into a tie for the second-most wins in a single season alongside the 2014 team (23-4). Indiana (Pa.) ends its season at 20-6.



Junior Daria Panferova and sophomore Eirini Kontaki lifted the Mustangs to an early 1-0 lead in doubles, handing Rachel Wood and Raquel Gonzalez an 8-1 defeat at No. 2 doubles for their sixth-straight victory.



On court three, Lazzarotto and freshman Ashley Ramirez pushed the lead to 2-0 with an 8-3 rout over Sophie Butland and Katya Minchenkova.



At No. 1 doubles, Coffman and freshman Bianca Duff outlasted the nation's 16th-ranked tandem of Jarka Petercakova and Luise von Agris in a tiebreaker, 9-8 (5), to cap off the sweep for the Maroon and Gold.



In singles play, Lazzarotto raced out to a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Wood on court five to put the Mustangs just one win away from a national quarterfinal berth. With two wins on the day, Lazzarotto moved to 15th on the all-time dual wins list with 82 career victories.



Coffman soon followed with the clincher in a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Minchenkova at No. 4 singles. Coffman earned her 21st singles win of the season to climb to third in the record books for single-season victories while also jumping to third in combined wins with win No. 45.



Midwestern State and Armstrong State will square off for just the second time tomorrow, last meeting in 2014. The two-time defending national champions were 5-1 winners over No. 16 Northeastern State (Okla.) today in their round of 16 contest.





#15 Midwestern State 5, #40 Indiana (Pa.) 0

May 10, 2017 at Altamonte Springs, Fla. (Sanlando Park Tennis Center)



Singles Competition

1. Jarka Petercakova (IUP) vs. Daria Panferova (MSU) 6-2, 4-3, unfinished

2. Luise von Agris (IUP) vs. Eirini Kontaki (MSU) 2-6, 1-4, unfinished

3. Raquel Gonzalez (IUP) vs. Bianca Duff (MSU) 7-6 (8-6), 1-0, unfinished

4. Maddy Coffman (MSU) def. Katya Minchenkova (IUP) 6-0, 6-4

5. Greta Lazzarotto (MSU) def. Rachel Wood (IUP) 6-2, 6-0

6. Sophie Butland (IUP) vs. Ashley Ramirez (MSU) 4-6, 1-1, unfinished



Doubles Competition

1. Bianca Duff/Maddy Coffman (MSU) def. #16 Jarka Petercakova/Luise von Agris (IUP) 9-8 (7-5)

2. Daria Panferova/Eirini Kontaki (MSU) def. Rachel Wood/Raquel Gonzalez (IUP) 8-1

3. Greta Lazzarotto/Ashley Ramirez (MSU) def. Sophie Butland/Katya Minchenkova (IUP) 8-3



Match Notes:

Midwestern State 23-4; National ranking #15; Regional ranking #2

Indiana (PA) 20-6; National ranking #40; Regional ranking #1

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3,1); Singles (5,4)

NCAA Division II Tennis Championship Round of 16

