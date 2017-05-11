MSU Board Of Regents to discuss proposal for $15-$18 million dollar stadium

Midwestern State could get a new multi-million-dollar stadium at no cost to the university.

On Wednesday afternoon, the MSU Board of Regents will hold their annual quarterly meeting to discuss the university’s future.

The big item on the board's agenda is listed as a $15 to $18 million-dollar football stadium to be paid for by a donor.

"We've seen in studies the importance of a stadium on campus. To connect us a little deeper with our students to bring that spirit, that excitement, it's another recurring tool to bring in more students here. And not just student athletes," said MSU Marketing Director Julie Gaynor.

The University does not have the funds available to build a new stadium so if the stadium proposal is approved by the board Gaynor said that MSU would be dependent on the generosity of the donor.

The plans are for the new stadium to be located on the main MSU campus.

Right now, the school plays its games at Memorial Stadium on the western end of Wichita Falls about five miles or a ten-minute drive from the University.

The board will also hear updates and status reports regarding the school’s new campus located just outside the metroplex in Flower Mound, Texas.

Gaynor said that the new satellite campus located about thirty minutes from both Dallas and Fort Worth will be shared and connected with North Central Texas College.

Gaynor said that this new location will allow students to finish their associate's degrees and then move on to their baccalaureate degree work on the same campus.

"What we are doing is offering upper-level classes junior-senior graduate level classes at that facility so it helps those looking to finish their bachelor’s degree maybe those who have stopped going to college, but still have a lot of hours so it will just be a great transition," said Gaynor.

The plan is for the expansion campus to open in January of 2018. However, Gaynor said students can enroll in classes for this coming 2017 fall semester.

There's no telling how many students will enroll at the new campus location but Gaynor said the school is hoping to increase enrollment by 2,000 before the school hits the century mark in 2022.

In the past MSU has also partnered with NCTC campuses in both Graham and Bowie.

For a look at the agenda click HERE!

