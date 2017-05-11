Wichita Falls councilors to cover aerospace and drought project next week

Viewers sent in photos from all across Texoma during severe weather on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
A senate bill meant to curb improper relationships between teachers and students is on its way to the Governors desk in Texas.
Two men are behind bars after police received a call about a theft Wednesday morning.
A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he tried to use a fake $100 bill Wednesday morning.
Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering many resolutions at the May 16th meeting.
