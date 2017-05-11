Wichita Falls councilors to cover aerospace and drought project next week

Wichita Falls City Council members will be considering many resolutions at the May 16th meeting.

- Council members will consider a resolution to file an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to construct a Lake Ringgold Reservoir. It is part of the cities long-term plan to help alleviate a possible water shortage by 2020.

- Councilors will consider awarding a bid and contract for the Hike and Bike Trail from Wichita Bluffs to Loop 11 for close to $1.5 million dollars.

- Council members will consider three resolutions to support redevelopment efforts at the Highpoint Village I Apartments, Highpoint Village II Apartments, and Country Park Apartments. The resolutions were tabled at the last meeting.

- Councilors will consider a resolution to transfer or lease land to Gatehouse Capital for the proposed DoubleTree hotel project.

- There will be a joint work session between council members and the economic development corporation to hear a final report from a consultant that was hired by the city to do a market study on aerospace and how it fits into the regional market.

The meeting will be at 8:30 a.m. inside council chambers located at 1300 7th Street.

