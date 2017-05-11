Wichita Falls man arrested after trying to use fake $100

A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after police said he tried to use a fake $100 bill Wednesday morning.

Around 7:30 a.m. officers were called out to a Stripes Convenient Store in the 1400 block of Broad in reference to a forgery in progress.

When police arrived on scene they were told that Virgle Wayne Barry, 54, had tried to pay for $18 worth of groceries with a fake $100 bill.

Officers on scene said the bill felt more like regular paper, was smaller in dimension than a legitimate $100 bill and the bill had Chinese symbols on the front and back.

Barry was arrested and hauled off to the Wichita County Jail charged with Forgery and Criminal Trespass.

