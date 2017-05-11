Theft of metals in Wichita Falls lands two behind bars

Two men are behind bars after police received a call about a theft Wednesday morning.

Just after 10:00 a.m. officers were called out to Kemp Blvd. and Avenue H in reference to a theft.

Dispatch told police the suspect vehicle was a silver PT Cruiser. Officers located a vehicle that matched the description and stopped it in the 2800 block of Harriet Street.

Jerome Dontae Haliburton, 25, and James Arthur Mayberry, Jr., 25, were inside. Officers read both men their rights and both agreed to talk to police.

The pair stated they had been driving throughout the area looking for scrap metal. Haliburton and Mayberry, Jr. said they had taken scrap metal from behind a business in the 2600 block of Grant Street.

Officers contacted the business owner who said they wanted to press charges. Some of the metal included aluminum, bronze, and copper.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Wichita County Jail facing Theft Under $20,000 Aluminum, Bronze, Copper, and Theft over $100 under $750.

