Theft of metals in Wichita Falls lands two behind bars

Cajun Fest is this weekend and that means a lot of fun. music, and some great food.
If you are looking to hit the green this weekend then check out the golf tournament at the River Creek Golf Course in Wichita Falls.
Viewers sent in photos from all across Texoma during severe weather on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
A senate bill meant to curb improper relationships between teachers and students is on its way to the Governors desk in Texas.
Two men are behind bars after police received a call about a theft Wednesday morning.
