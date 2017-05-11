Tee-off for a good cause this weekend in Wichita Falls

If you are looking to hit the green this weekend then check out a golf tournament at the River Creek Golf Course in Wichita Falls.

It this Saturday, with registration at 7:00 a.m. with tee-off at 8:00 a.m.

The cost to play is $50 and that gets you a golf cart, green fees, and lunch.

All proceeds will benefit the Friberg-Cooper Volunteer Fire Department.

