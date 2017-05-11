Cajun Fest takes over downtown Wichita Falls this weekend

Cajun Fest is this weekend and that means a lot of fun and some great food.

Gator Country is making an appearance, they are known for the hit CMT show Gator 911.

Tickets are 7$ in advance, $10 at the gate. Children 12 and under get in free as well MSU 2017 graduates.

There will be plenty of Cajun food ranging from $2 to $5.

There will be live music from bands like the 4 time Grammy nominated Pine Leaf Boys.

All the fun kicks off at Noon downtown and goes until you can't party anymore.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved