Improper relationship bill headed to Gov. Abbott's desk

A senate bill meant to curb improper relationships between teachers and students is on its way to the Governors desk in Texas.

Senate Bill 7 would revoke pensions from teachers convicted of felonies involving improper relationships and devise guidelines for teacher-student text messaging and online communication.

The bill would also allow principals and superintendents to face criminal charges if they do not report improper relationships to state authorities.

For a closer look at the bill click here.

