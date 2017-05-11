SLIDESHOW: Severe Weather Photos on May 10, 2017 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SLIDESHOW: Severe Weather Photos on May 10, 2017

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
(Source: Grandfield, OK Viewer) (Source: Grandfield, OK Viewer)
ALTUS, OK (KAUZ) -

Viewers sent in photos from all across Texoma during severe weather on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. 

Here is a collection of all those photos.

