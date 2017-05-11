Iowa Park man charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

An Iowa Park man is behind bars charged with 20 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and nine counts of Invasive Visual Recording among several other charges.

On December 10, 2016, a Wichita Falls Police officer was dispatched to a call in the 1600 block of Ardath in reference to a Check Suspicious Call.

Officers from the WFPD Crimes Against Children Unit told responding units they had detained Michael Thomas White, 37, in reference to electronic transmissions of digital photographs of an 11-year-old child that were considered child pornography.

While detained White was sitting in his truck with a hand-held electronic device. Officers believed White could be deleting files on that device so they confiscated it and began to search his vehicle.

Drug paraphernalia was found inside the vehicle and White was arrested on that day for Possession of Marijuana.

On December 13th, the victim was interviewed at Patsy's House by a trained forensic interviewer. During that interview, the victim stated that one night White was in her room 'looking around with his cell phone'.

The victim identified herself in photos on White's phone that was taken by police and said White did not have permission to take those photos of her.

Prior to a search warrant being executed at the home, White admitted to taking pictures of the victim but said they were taken accidentally.

Several electronic devices including cell phones, computers, and tablets were taken from White's home. When they were processed more inappropriate photos of the victim were found.

According to an arrest affidavit, the person recording the videos can be briefly seen. A still image of this person was shown to the reporting party who confirmed it was White in the photo.

White was arrested by DPS troopers late Tuesday night following an accident where he was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

Once Wichita Falls Police was notified that he was in the Wichita County Jail a detective served the warrants for his arrest in connection to the crimes against a child.

