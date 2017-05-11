Good Looking Weather - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Good Looking Weather

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
A cool front will push through this evening with cooler air arriving by morning. Look for most lows in the 50s! Friday and Saturday look like terrific days. Expect lots of sun, low humidity and comfy temperatures near or a little above 80. It will start getting warm by Sunday with a return of higher humidity levels by early next week. Our next chance for storms is about a week away.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist

