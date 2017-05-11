Great Weekend Weather

Think calm, sunny and warm weather this weekend. Don't forget the sunscreen if you head outdoors. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Saturday and around 90 degrees on Sunday. Winds will pick up on Sunday southeast only about 10-20 mph. Monday will be another nice day before we transition into an active spring weather pattern. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms to form with our next low pressure system bringing the conditions ripe for a dry line. There will be multiple weather systems moving through this week with multiple chances for rain from Tuesday into the weekend. The chances of rain will be accompanied by the risk of severe thunderstorms.

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist