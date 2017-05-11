Stormy Week Ahead

Happy Mother's Day! Today will be filled with lots of sunshine and warm weather. Highs across the region will be near 90 degrees. There is a marginal risk for Severe Weather in the Texas Panhandle. A few isolated storms are possible in far western Texoma. Overall much of the day will be warm and sunny. Monday will be another nice day in Texoma with storms once again favoring the Texas Panhandle with a slight risk of Severe weather there. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day for Texoma. There is a chance for severe thunderstorms to form with our next low pressure system bringing the conditions ripe for a dry line. There will be multiple weather systems moving through this week with multiple chances for rain from Tuesday into the weekend. The chances of rain will be accompanied by the risk of severe thunderstorms. The main threats for Tuesday include large hail and damaging winds.

Have a great week,

Carly Smith, First Alert Meteorologist