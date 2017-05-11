Burkburnett woman charged with crimes against a minor

A Burkburnett woman is behind bars charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Sexual Assault of a Child.

In March, a Texas Ranger was contacted by the mother of a 16-year-old girl regarding the daughter's relationship with a 22-year-old woman identified as Casie Ann Cleaver, 23.

The parent provided law enforcement with computer printouts containing more than 69,000 text message communications between September 19, 2016, and December 30, 2016.

While investigating these communications the Texas Rangers said the content indicated that the victim and Cleaver had begun a romantic relationship.

According to the arrest affidavit, the text messages showed Cleaver inquiring about the victim's sexual experiences.

Cleaver also mentions in October that she could go to prison because of the victim's age.

On May 5th, 2017 the victim was interviewed by the Texas Ranger.

The victim said she had been in a romantic relationship with Cleaver and the victim believed the text messages sent by Cleaver were in an effort to get the victim to meet with her to have sex.

The victim also said Cleaver did perform sexual acts on her at a hotel in Wichita Falls.

Law enforcement officials obtained hotel receipts from the hotel in Cleaver's name that corroborated the victim's claims.

Cleaver was arrested Wednesday night and is sitting in the Wichita County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

