NFL draft pick, WF native visits former elementary schools

Wichita Falls native and recently drafted San Francisco 49ers football player Adrian Colbert made a stop at two elementary schools.

The defensive player returned to Burgess Elementary and Booker T Washington Elementary Thursday, both schools he attended while living in Wichita Falls.

Colbert spoke with students about the important of staying in school and working hard to accomplish your goals.

"Don't listen to anything negative that people tell you because at the end of the day it's up to you and God. If you believe in something then you can make it happen," Colbert said.

After leaving Wichita Falls, Colbert moved to Mineral Wells where he graduated high school as a 4-star prospect.

Colbert played football at the University of Texas before transferring to the University of Miami his senior year.

Colbert was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

