MSU holds Board of Regents meeting

The Board met for nearly four hours

The Midwestern State University Board of Regents met Thursday, discussing a variety of topics on the Spring 2017 agenda.

The Board met for nearly four hours.

Some of the topics on the agenda included the future plans and strategic vision for Midwestern State University.

The board also received an update on the expansion campus in Flower Mound. Officials said the facility is expected to be ready by January of 2018.

Students could also soon see an increase in housing and dining rates, as well as parking fees this fall.

This summer the MSU hopes to expand a new parking lot off of Hampstead road directly across from the MSU campus.

The idea of an on campus stadium was brought up multiple times.

President Shipley hopes to keep the cost around $18 million with the funds coming from donors.

“We do not want to use all of our donors on single funded projects,” said Shipley.

The board went into Executive Session around 5 p.m. and will meet back Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved