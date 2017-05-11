HS diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 11 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 11

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Archer City vs Windthorst softball. / Source: KAUZ Archer City vs Windthorst softball. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals

Brownwood  0
Vernon         1
F/Gm 1
VER: MaKyleigh Leija RBI, Jade Guzman 7 IP, 3 H, 10 K - Watch highlights here!

Vernon leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday in Graford

Graham  8
Godley   1
F/Gm 1 - Watch highlights here!

Graham leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Mineral Wells (Game 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. I-2A Quarterfinals

#5 Petrolia  7
Haskell       3
F/Gm 1
PET: Lindy Alexander 7 IP, 20 K, Raeley Mataska 3 RBI

Petrolia leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 4 p.m. Friday in Graham (Game 3 to follow, if needed)

Archer City  4
Windthorst   3
F/Gm 1 - Watch highlights on the right!

Archer City leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 7 p.m. Saturday at MSU's Mustangs Park (Game 3 to follow, if needed)

HS Baseball

Reg. I-5A Area Round

#9 Colleyville Heritage  3
#6 Rider                      0
F/Gm 1
RID: David Moffat 6.1 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 9 K, BB - Watch highlights above!

Heritage leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday in Colleyville

Reg. I-3A Area Round

Holliday   6
#2 Clyde  5
F/Gm 1
HOL: John Dyes 2 H, 2 RBI - Watch highlights here!

Holliday leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 6 p.m. Saturday in Mineral Wells (Game 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. II-2A Area Round

#8 Windthorst  11
Blue Ridge        1
F/Gm 1
WIN: Bryson Hackley 3 RBI, Brady Tackett 7 IP, 3 H, 5 K

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft pick returns home to Wichita Falls

    NFL Draft pick returns home to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:59:37 GMT
    Adrain Colbert back in Wichita Falls. / Source: KAUZAdrain Colbert back in Wichita Falls. / Source: KAUZ

    Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert returned to town on Thursday to speak to kids at Booker T. Washington and Kate Burgess Elementary schools. Colbert attended then-Washington/Jackson Elementary before moving to Mineral Wells in junior high. He signed with Texas and transferred to Miami (FL) for his final year of college eligibility. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of this year's NFL Draft. Colbert said he was excited to get his chance in the NFL. "...

    Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert returned to town on Thursday to speak to kids at Booker T. Washington and Kate Burgess Elementary schools. Colbert attended then-Washington/Jackson Elementary before moving to Mineral Wells in junior high. He signed with Texas and transferred to Miami (FL) for his final year of college eligibility. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of this year's NFL Draft. Colbert said he was excited to get his chance in the NFL. "...

  • Rider soccer coach Hill leaving for Dripping Springs

    Rider soccer coach Hill leaving for Dripping Springs

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:58:22 GMT
    Josh Hill talking to his Rider soccer team. / Source: KAUZJosh Hill talking to his Rider soccer team. / Source: KAUZ

    Longtime Rider boys soccer coach Josh Hill is leaving for Dripping Springs, a Class 5A school near Austin

    Longtime Rider boys soccer coach Josh Hill is leaving for Dripping Springs, a Class 5A school near Austin

  • HS diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 11

    HS diamond playoff scores and highlights: May 11

    Thursday, May 11 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-12 03:51:50 GMT
    Archer City vs Windthorst softball. / Source: KAUZArcher City vs Windthorst softball. / Source: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from Thursday night's high school baseball and softball playoff action!

    Scores and highlights from Thursday night's high school baseball and softball playoff action!

    •   
Powered by Frankly