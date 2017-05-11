Rider soccer coach Hill leaving for Dripping Springs

Longtime Rider boys soccer coach Josh Hill is leaving for Dripping Springs, a Class 5A school near Austin.

Hill led the Raiders to district titles as a player, assistant coach and head coach, winning a state title in 2007 as an assistant, and bringing Rider to another state title game in 2012 as head coach.

He also was a standout at Midwestern State, leading the then-Indians to their first NCAA Elite 8 in 2002 and being inducted that same year into the MSU Hall of Honor.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved