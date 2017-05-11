NFL Draft pick returns home to Wichita Falls - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

NFL Draft pick returns home to Wichita Falls

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Wichita Falls native Adrian Colbert returned to town on Thursday to speak to kids at Booker T. Washington and Kate Burgess Elementary schools.

Colbert attended then-Washington/Jackson Elementary before moving to Mineral Wells in junior high. He signed with Texas and transferred to Miami (FL) for his final year of college eligibility. He was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 7th round of this year's NFL Draft.

Colbert said he was excited to get his chance in the NFL.

"It's a dream come true, man," he said Thursday. "I wished for this when I was at these young kids' age. Now that I'm getting the opportunity to get out there and show what I can do, it's just a blessing."

He also was thankful that being in the NFL now gives him a chance to give back to the community.

"I hadn't really had a platform to actually come out here and speak to kids, the way I've spoken to them today," he said. "It was really good, just knowing that if I did anything, I touched a couple of kids today, and that it's going to help change their lives in the future."

