Armed robbery at Autos

By Jessica Djukic, Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Wichita Falls police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint on Harrison street.

Police say just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday a white male wearing a bandanna on his face came into Autos Grocery & Market, and pulled a small pocket knife on the cashier and demanded money.


Officers say the man got away with loose cash, cigarettes, and lighters.


Authorities believe he left on foot and may still be in the area.


