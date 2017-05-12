Police fatally shoot gunman at North Texas car dealership

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Investigators say North Texas police fatally shot an armed man who drove to a used car dealership and demanded to speak to the owner then opened fire on officers.

Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook says no officers were hurt in Thursday afternoon's incident. The name of the suspect wasn't immediately released.

Cook says employees say the man stopped at the dealership several times in recent weeks, demanding to see the owner. Workers told investigators that the suspect had a knife during one visit, so when he showed up again Thursday the staff called Arlington police.

Authorities aren't sure why the man sought out the owner before the standoff in the dealership parking lot. Cook says the suspect twice fired at officers through windows of his car before police returned fire.

