Police fatally shoot gunman at North Texas car dealership

A 33-year-old Iowa Park man is in custody on numerous charges for the sexual abuse a child.
Wichita Falls police are looking for a man who robbed a convenience store at knife point on Harrison street.
A woman is behind bars after police say she was involved in a burglary and assault at a home on Polk Street in Wichita Falls.
