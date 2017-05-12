WFPD Arrests 2nd Suspect in Polk Street Assault

On Thursday, May 11th, at approximately 3:30 pm, Detectives with the Wichita Falls Police Department arrested 25 year old Katherine Sanders on a burglary of a habitation warrant. The warrant stemmed from the April 17th burglary of a habitation that took place in the 300 block of Polk.

Sanders came to the Police Department to speak with Detectives regarding the burglary at which time she was placed in custody and transported to the Wichita County jail without incident.

On April 17th at approximately 12:15 pm officers with the WFPD were dispatched to the 300 block of Polk in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival officers discovered that the resident, an elderly male, walked into his home interrupting a burglary in progress at which time he was struck in the head by one of the suspects prior to them fleeing the scene.

On May 3rd officers with the WFPD arrested Cocshi Najarian Robinson at a local motel in connection with the burglary.