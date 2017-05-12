Wichita Falls Arts Council holding summer camps for kids

The Wichita Falls Arts Council will be offering a number of summer camps for kids this year. A full list of the camps offered is below. If you have any questions you can contact the Wichita Falls Arts Council at their website at the bottom of the page.

At The Kemp Center- 1300 Lamar St.

Camp Creativity 1 June 5-9 (9:30-12:30)

Drawing Camp June 12-16 (10am-12pm)

Spy Camp June 19-23 (1pm-3:30pm)- Learn how secret messages were hidden in pieces of art and then create your own! For instance- it is believed that there is music written in Da Vinci’s “Last Supper” (the placement of the bread and hands)

Camp Creativity 2 June 26-June 30 (9:30-12:30)

Super Hero Art Camp July 5-7 (1pm-3pm)

Anime Art Camp Beginners July 10-14 (10am-12pm)

Anime Art Camp Advanced July 10-14 (1pm-3pm)

Awesome Glass Camp July 17-20 (9:30am-12pm)

Drama Camp July 17-21 and 24-28 (must attend both weeks) (12:30-3:30)

Painting Camp July 31- August 4 (10am-12pm)- Paint like the Great Masters- study with local artist Kim Ward as we take a close look at the different styles of some of our favorite Master Artists.

At The Forum- 2120 Speedway:

Lego Camp June 19-23 (10am-12pm)

Time Traveler Camp July 10-13 (8:30am- 12pm) – Focusing on the year 1927 since that is the year the Forum was built- a local historian is going to take us on trips around Wichita Falls so that history and culture come alive- for instance, did you know that we had a zoo? It was under construction in 1927 and opened March 1928- there was an elephant there named Miss Sugar and the school kids would save their coins to help pay for her food.

Fashion Camp 1 July 31-August 4 (8am-12pm)

Fashion Camp 2 July 31-August 4 (1pm-5pm)

A brief description can be found here http://www.artscouncilwf.org/education1/kids-camps-and-classes/

