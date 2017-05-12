Iowa Park man in jail for sexual abuse of a child

A 33-year-old Iowa Park man is in custody on numerous charges for the sexual abuse a child.

Iowa Park police say they received a call from a mother whose child told her about being abused several years earlier by Jeffrey Kole McCormick. An interview was conducted with a psychologist at Patsy's House and found to be credible.

McCormick was booked into the Wichita County jail just after 1 a.m. Friday morning and charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child-Continuous-Victim Under 14, Indecency with a Child-Exposes, and Indecency with a Child-Sexual Contact. His bonds total $95,000.

