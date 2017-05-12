Great Looking Weather this Weekend

The weather continues to look great into the weekend. Expect lots of sun both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 82 Saturday and closer to 90 Sunday.

Humidity levels this weekend will be low, but will go up next week as the storm track gets active. This could lead to several shots of rain and severe weather chances. Next chance for storms comes Tuesday. We'll see more storm chances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday!

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist