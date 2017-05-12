Veterans honored at retiree appreciation

Retirees at Sheppard AFB were honored Friday at an appreciation lunch.

Carl M. Moss joined the Air Force in 1966 when he was just 18 years old.

Following in the footsteps of his brothers and neighbors who got their wings before him.

Little did he know the 21 years he spent in the Air force would change him.

"It got me to where I am today,” said Moss. “I don't think I would have succeeded anywhere else."

Sargent Tyler Rowles led the event honoring the Vets.

"It's really an honor to be able to serve those who served before us,” said Rowles. To grow with them and enjoy this time together.”

The Air Force took Moss across the world including Vietnam.

"I grew up in Vietnam,” said Moss. “It made me wiser about the life of people and the United States of America."

Another Vet is Robert Williams, who made two trips to Sheppard.

His first trip, in 1964.

There, he met his wife and raised his daughter.

Like Moss, Williams got to see several countries and even did a 3 year tour in Spain.

"It was a good life,” said Williams. “I enjoyed it from the day one until I left. My main thing was I wanted to travel.”

Both Moss and Williams have one thing in common.



"The people I worked with and the job I had, I enjoyed it,” said Williams.

"So many people and different areas so versified you learn and I enjoyed my work,” said Moss.

Even though the Air Force may have taken Moss and Williams all over the globe, they still call Sheppard “home.”

"I wasn't going to stay in Wichita Falls,” said Moss. I was going to go back to Tucson Arizona where I retired. I haven't seen Tucson since."

"This is my home,” said Williams. I've enjoyed it. Both times.”

Sargent Tyler Rowles hopes the event will continue for years to come and even hopes to someday come back to be honored himself.