Wichita County and WF leaders meet to discuss city's goals

Wichita County leaders want to know what they can do to help the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce with their long term goals.

On Friday county commissioners sat down with chamber leaders to discuss their future plans.

There was a lot of focus on downtown revitalization and economic development.

In February those were the two biggest things that came out of the city's strategic planning session.

Now they're putting their words into action and county commissioners said they're willing to help any way they can.

"They won't always work together on every single project," Henry Florsheim, C.E.O. of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce said. "But it is very important that they each understand the others perspective and why they are doing the things they are doing. And then to look for those common areas to where they can focus some efforts together."

Florsheim believes it's important for the city and county to discuss their goals and concerns.

"I love hearing the concerns of anybody that is interested in making this a better place to live and visit because the people that live and work here are the one's that know what is going on," Florsheim said.

He said they might not work together on everything, but can on economic development and downtown revitalization.

The two sides talked a lot about Wichita Falls' image.

"He talked about Sundance Square," Wichita County Precinct 3 Commissioner, Barry Mahler said. "And when he said that I automatically thought Fort Worth. And he talked about Bricktown and I automatically knew that was in Oklahoma City. And that is where we want to get in Wichita Falls and Wichita County."

Florsheim said they've hired a consultant to identify what demographics are coming and going.

"Once we figure out where the weakness is, then we figure out how to address it," Florsheim said. "And if it's young professionals, there are certain strategies we will put into place to figure that out. Or retiree's or whoever. That is really powerful."

Commissioner Mahler said it's all about growth.

"We need to promote this area," Commissioner Mahler said. "We need to grow this area. It would be good for us as a commissioners court. It would be good for us as citizens of Wichita County."

Commissioner Mahler said there are some very unique opportunities to communicate those ideas and adds he's glad to see everyone is on the same page.

Florsheim and Commissioner Mahler said they're happy with how the workshop went and would like to do it again, possibly making it a quarterly meeting.

