Wichita County could house more federal prisoners

Wichita County commissioners are looking into possibly housing more federal prisoners once the new jail is built.

Friday they discussed a new intergovernmental agreement with the U.S. Marshals to house more federal inmates.

Precinct 3 Commissioner, Barry Mahler, said they are considering it for many reasons.

One is to alleviate the costs to build the new jail.

"We fee like we are in a tremendously good location for them to bring federal prisoners here," Commissioner Mahler said. "And I think it can offset some of the costs of our jail. So we are trying to work all of those avenues to make sure we got the paperwork in order so we can take advantage of that when the time comes."

Commissioner Mahler said they are trying to go through the preliminary steps right now so that they are ready once the new jail is open.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved