Wichita County could house more federal prisoners

The Board of Regents at Midwestern State University met for a final time Friday morning before Saturday’s graduation ceremony. Many changes were approved by the board and will go into effect this upcoming fall semester.
A large cyberattack had crippled computer systems at hospitals across England, with appointments canceled, phone lines down and patients turned away.
What started out with Dennis Teaff proving Goat BBQ was delicious to his friends has evolved into a cook-off for steak, goat, chicken, brisket, ribs, beans, salsa, Margaritas and Bloody Mary's.
