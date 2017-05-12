The grills are up at the Electra Goat BBQ

The 34th Annual Electra Goat BBQ is this weekend May 12-13.

The event kicked off with the salsa being judged at 5 pm on Friday evening. Judging began at 7 pm for the Jackpot Steak Cook-off.

New this year for bragging rights there is the Margarita Challenge on Friday, and Bloody Mary Challenge Saturday morning.

The Lone Star Barbecue Society sanctioned cook-offs take place tomorrow with the goat, rib, chicken, brisket, and bean categories.

There's also several vendors throughout the weekend.

The Friday evening dance will feature the band Armadillo Flatts.

Saturday they are also bringing back the Cow Patty Bingo.