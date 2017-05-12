Dr. Shipley shares future plans for MSU

The Board of Regents at Midwestern State University met for a final time Friday morning before Saturday’s graduation ceremony.

Many changes were approved by the board and will go into effect this upcoming fall semester.

Housing and Dinning rates will both be rising between 4% and 8%.

MSU President, Dr. Suzanne Shipley said MSU was discounting the price of residential occupancy and meal plans so much that we were giving away more of the product then they should be.

A change to the way students are billed for housing and dinning will also go into effect next semester. Students will now have to pay 60% of the annual charge in the fall and 40% in the spring.

After years of student complaints in regards to parking, the school plans to expand a parking lot off of Hampstead Lane.

The University will also be raising parking fees from $70 dollars a year to $90.

This price hike was approved by students during an MSU Student Government meeting this semester.

President Shipley said MSU plans to use these extra funds for a future on campus parking garage.

Dr. Shipley introduced a Comprehensive Campaign, the goal is to raise nearly $50 million through donations over the next 7 years.

Some of that money is expected to be used to fund an on campus athletic stadium that would cost between $15 - $18 million dollars.

“We have very generous donors in this area and they've been so wonderful to us,” said Dr. Shipley.

Finally, the board agreed not to raise student’s tuition and hope to continue bringing in more students each year as the University continues to grow.

