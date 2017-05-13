HS diamond playoff scores: May 12 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS diamond playoff scores: May 12

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Petrolia's Lindy Alexander during intros. / Source: KAUZ Petrolia's Lindy Alexander during intros. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

HS Baseball

Reg. I-5A Area Rd

#6 Rider       3
#9 Heritage  6
F/Gm 2
RID: Kaden Teafatiller/David Moffat/Hunter Klasse RBI each

Colleyville Heritage wins series, 2-0

Reg. I-4A Area Rd

Alvarado    0
Iowa Park  2
F/Gm 1
IP: Chris Dickens 7 IP, 4 H, 9 K, 2 RBI

Iowa Park leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Graford (Game 3 to follow, if needed)

Graham     3
#8 Godley  7
F/Gm 1
GRA: Chance Hornsey 3 H, 2 RBI

Godley leads series, 1-0. Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday in Brock (Game 3 to follow, if needed)

Reg. II-2A Area Rd

Blue Ridge       4
#8 Windthorst  2
F/Gm 2
WIN: Broady Flach 7 IP, 5 K, 2 RBI

#8 Windthorst  16
Blue Ridge         1
F/5/Gm 3
WIN: Coby Schroeder 2 H, 3 RBI

Windthorst wins series, 2-1

Reg. II-1A Area Rd

Northside  9
Savoy     16

Savoy wins series, 1-0

HS Softball

Reg. I-4A Quarterfinals

Vernon          6
Brownwood  4
F/9/Gm 2
VER: Audry Graf 3 H, 2 RBI, Caroline Taylor 2 RBI, Jade Guzman 9 IP, 7 H, 11 K

Vernon wins series, 2-0

Reg. I-2A Quarterfinals

Haskell       0
#5 Petrolia  8
F/Gm 2
PET: Lindy Alexander 7 IP, 4 H, 14 K, 3 RBI, Jaidyn Jetton 3 H, 2 RBI

Petrolia wins series, 2-0

