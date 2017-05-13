Two more Texoma athletes sign on Friday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Two more Texoma athletes sign on Friday

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Alex Ramirez signs letter of Intent for Paris JC. / Source: KAUZ Alex Ramirez signs letter of Intent for Paris JC. / Source: KAUZ
Ally Corwin signs letter of intent for McMurry baseketball Ally Corwin signs letter of intent for McMurry baseketball
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Two more Texoma athletes signed on Friday to play their sports at the next level.

Wichita Falls High School soccer standout Alex Ramirez signed to play for Paris Junior College. He helped lead the Coyotes to their first-ever State Tournament appearance in his senior season, and hopes to bring his leadership qualities to the Dragons.

In Bellevue, Alyssa Corwin signed to play basketball for McMurry University in Abilene. Corwin is believed to be the first Lady Eagle ever to sign to play college basketball. She was named District 21-1A Defensive Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season, and said her defense was one thing the McMurry coaches liked about her game.

Click on the video players to hear from both players!

