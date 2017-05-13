Jaws of life used to free WF woman after rollover accident

A Wichita Falls woman is recovering after a rollover accident in Archer County Saturday.

DPS Troopers say the crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on F.M. 1954 and Jentsch Rd. when the driver of a Chevy pickup over-corrected after swerving off the road.

Officials say the driver drove into a ditch causing her vehicle to fly into the air. She was trapped inside her vehicle until local EMS used the jaws of life to free her.

Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt. She was taken to United Regional by helicopter with serious but non-life threatening injuries and later airlifted to a hospital in Fort Worth.

DPS is investigating the crash.

