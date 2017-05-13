Texoma goes Cajun for 10th annual festival

Gators roamed Texoma for the 10th annual Cajun Festival in Wichita Falls on Saturday. Hundreds came out to catch a glimpse of the reptiles.

The event was hosted by Downtown Proud and the Elks Lodge.

"I always love seeing downtown on festival days," Jeannette Charos Downtown Proud marketing director said. "It's amazing to see everybody walking around and everybody walking around to enjoy the festivities."

The gators didn't scare anyone off but instead drew a crowd.

"I'm from the south so I was born in Mississippi but raised in Texas," Holly Lipps said. "It comes with the territory."

The festival celebrated Cajun culture which reminded some people of home.

"I come see how the people of Texas party with cage boiling crawfish like the people in Louisiana," Frogman Leblanc said. "People I'm from God's country, from south Louisiana, Thibodaux, Louisiana."

"I think it's just being with family and the food and just having the culture and everything at the same time," Lipps said.

It is an annual event but Leblanc still thinks Texomans have a lot to learn when it comes to eating Cajun food.

"It's funny watching some of these people peel and eat crawfish," Leblanc said. "I mean people got to learn how to suck the heads and get the juice and flavor out of there, people."

Downtown Proud said a lot of the money is going to stay in Wichita falls to help finance some of their projects they are working on to renovate downtown.

Charos said Downtown Proud is looking to raise $30,000 dollars for the event.

Doors opened at noon and closed at 10 p.m. Recent Midwestern State University graduates were let in for free.

