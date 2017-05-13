Nocona opens a new park

Children can enjoy the new park in Nocona which is part of the Nocona Playground Project.

Phase one was complete on Saturday. The "Tot Lot" was built in three days and financed completely by the Nocona community.

More than $130,000 dollars was raised to finance the project. It all came from private donations and fundraisers.

Nocona Playground Project volunteers said the hard work was all worth it when they say the smiles on the children's faces.

"Oh it's fantastic, and that's what it's all about," Matt Fenoglio Nocona Playground Project construction captain said. "That's why everybody came out here today and provided all this hard work, equipment to do this."

The children were more than ecstatic to play in their new park.

"Wow! I really want to play with everything," 8-year-old Anna Kate Thomas said. "Then I did!" she said laughing.

Phase two of the project is expected to begin by Fall. Fenoglio said they have $150,000 dollars to pay for it but still need $75,000 dollars more.

Fenoglio does not believe raising the money will be a problem because the community is very giving.

