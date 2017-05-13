WFPD says suspect arrested following gunshots call

Wichita Falls Police say one person was arrested after gunshots were fired in an alley behind the 1200 block of North 5th Street.

Officers say when they arrived at the location, they made contact with the possible suspect. After investigating they found that person was in possession of a stolen firearm.

Officers say they received conflicting information as to why the gun was fired.

One person was arrested for discharging a firearm and theft of a firearm.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 for the latest.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved