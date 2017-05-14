WFPD Annual Memorial Service held Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD Annual Memorial Service held Monday

By Danielle Malagarie, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department's Annual Memorial Service is being held Monday, May 15th.

It is taking place at the Wichita Falls Police Department on 610 Holliday Street.

The ceremony is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and is free to attend.

