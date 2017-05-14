Red Cross blood drive held in Wichita Falls Monday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Red Cross blood drive held in Wichita Falls Monday

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 15th.

It is being held in the conference room at the American Red Cross building located at 1809 5th Street in Wichita Falls. 

The drive will run from noon until 6:00 p.m.

There will be free juice and cookies for attendees and every donation helps save multiple lives.

