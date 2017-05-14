WF boy who saved girl from being abducted, featured in Readers Digest

A Wichita Falls boy is being featured in Readers Digest for his brave actions and quick thinking.

Back in December TJ Smith, who was 11-years-old at the time, witnessed a stranger attempting to abduct one of the kids he plays with in his neighborhood. When he saw this happening, he ran and told an adult and helped save the little girl.

However, this is not the first time TJ is being recognized. He was also honored by the Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and the Wichita Falls Police Department.

In the Reader's Digest article, TJ admits he was scared, but never thought about the danger to himself.

