Active Storm Week

Monday looks like another hot afternoon with temperatures rising back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will pick up some out of the southeast by the afternoon. A strong storm system will begin affecting the area late Tuesday afternoon and night. Severe thunderstorms will erupt along the dryline Tuesday afternoon, which should be located close to our western counties. Storms should spread east and become more wide spread after dark. Some of those storms may be severe with a threat for large hail and damaging winds.

A break in storms is expected Wednesday, but an active period for heavy rain and severe storms still appears probably toward the end of the week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist