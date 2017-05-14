Active Storm Week

Monday looks like another hot afternoon with temperatures rising back into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds will pick up some out of the southeast by the afternoon. A strong storm system will begin affecting the area late Tuesday afternoon and night. Severe thunderstorms will erupt along the dryline Tuesday afternoon, which should be located close to our western counties. Storms should spread east and become more wide spread after dark. Some of those storms may be severe with a threat for large hail and damaging winds.
A break in storms is expected Wednesday, but an active period for heavy rain and severe storms still appears probably toward the end of the week.
Ken Johnson, First Alert 6 Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.