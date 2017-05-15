WFPD Junior Citizens Police Academy accepting applications

Parents can now sign their kids up for the Wichita Falls Police Department Junior Citizens Police Academy.

The WFPD is offering kids the chance to experience and learn more about their local law enforcement. Kids will get to work with the WFPD detectives, the dive team, and even see a demonstration performed the K-9 Unit.

The WFPD will hold two summer sessions: the first is June 26th-30th and July 24th-28th. Kids, ages 12-14, can take part in the program. Each session is capped at 20 kids, which means applications for the WFPD JCPA will be approved on a first come, first serve basis.

Applications can be picked up and dropped off at either the police station on 610 Holliday Street or the training center at 710 Flood Street.

For any and all updates on the WFPD, you can view the station's blog by clicking HERE!

