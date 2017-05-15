Wichita Falls Police need your help finding this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Michael Flores, 49, is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.

Flores stands five feet seven inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

If you know where he is you are encouraged to give Crime Stoppers a call at (940) 322-9888.

You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to his arrest it could earn you a cash reward.

